ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Zeeland Public Schools is reopening contract negotiations with its teacher’s union after parents said there were too many half days on the district’s calendar for next school year.

An online calendar for the 2023-24 school year showed Zeeland was preparing for 24 half days for middle and high schoolers and 23 for elementary students. That’s six more half days than the 2022-23 year. Sixteen of the days were set aside for teacher professional development.

Rachel Gallegos, a parent with three children in the district, created an online petition asking for the number of half days to be reduced. The petition gained over 1,000 signatures in less than a week.

“Initially for me, it was moreso my kids being pulled out of the classroom and having less opportunity for learning,” Gallegos said.

She said other parents have brought forth other concerns.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that do free and reduced lunches, so that’s 23 days a year they might be going home to no food in the pantry and nothing to eat for lunch,” she said. “And you’ve got kids whose parents can’t take time off of work, so they’re going home and they’re unsupervised.”

During a meeting this week, the Zeeland Public Schools board voted against finalizing the district’s contract with the Zeeland Education Association. The district said in a statement that it did so because of parents’ objections to the calendar, which is included in contract negotiations. It said it was “optimistic” a new contract could be reached and approved this summer.

“Zeeland Public Schools is committed to maintaining healthy relationships between parents, the ZEA, and the administration with the common goal of meeting the needs of all of our students. “After receiving valuable feedback from our school community regarding the upcoming calendar and taking this feedback into account, it was determined that the contract would be reopened for negotiations to address the calendar concerns for the 2023-2024 school year. “We are optimistic that with open dialogue and a strong partnership with family and community, a contract will be ratified this summer that honors the needs of our staff and school community.” Zeeland Public Schools

Gallegos said she’s grateful that the district will take more time to review the calendar’s impact.

“If they’re going to put this calendar in place, we want to know that the solutions are there and they weren’t. And it’s understandable, it’s a lot of issues and I think that’s where the community said, ‘Hey, let’s backtrack a little bit before we throw this thing in place,'” Gallegos said.

Tim Minnear, president of the Zeeland Education Association, said he’s disappointed that the contract was not ratified and he hopes to continue discussions by the end of the month.