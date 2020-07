GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who jumped into Lake Michigan to get his child’s shoe had to be pulled out of the water by bystanders.

It happened Saturday evening at the Grand Haven pier.

The man who was rescued told News 8 that he jumped into the water to get the shoe before witnesses got a life ring to help get him out of the water.

He was not injured and said he was able to retrieve his child’s shoe.