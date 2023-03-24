ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was rescued by bystanders using a rowboat after his vehicle crashed into an Allendale Township pond Friday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 60th Avenue and Warner Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed into the pond.

By the time deputies arrived, bystanders had used a neighbor’s rowboat to get out to the vehicle, pull the driver out and bring him to shore.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle, driven by an 83-year-old Coopersville man, was heading northbound on 60th Avenue and went off the road and into a nearby field before crashing into the water.

The Coopersville man was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.