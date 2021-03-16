Bridge work to begin Monday on US-31, M-104 in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin work Monday on a multi-year project at the US-31/M-104 interchange in Ottawa County.

One lane will be open in each direction on US-31 and M-104. The ramps at the US-31/M-104 interchange will be closed and detoured to Van Wagoner Road. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time, according to an MDOT news release.

The project will include work at the following locations:

The US-31 drawbridge over the Grand River.

Both directions of US-31 over the channel of the Grand River.

US-31 over M-104.

US-31 over 3rd Street.

M-104 over the Spring Lake Channel.

Crews will be working during the spring and fall. There will not be any lane closures from mid-June to early September and pedestrian pathways will be open Memorial Day through Labor Day, MDOT says.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2023.