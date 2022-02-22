Bridge repairs in Zeeland Twp. to close road for spring

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Part of Byron Road in Zeeland Township will be closed over several months for bridge construction, according to the Ottawa County Road Commission.

The Byron Road bridge over the Black River is getting a facelift, thanks to Michigan’s pilot Bridge Bundling Program. Work will include beam and deck replacement and reconstruction of road approaches at both ends of the bridge, the county said.

Due to the construction, the section of Byron Road between I-196 and 76th Avenue will be completely closed to all traffic for the whole project, which is expected to last from March 7 to June 5, Ottawa County said.

There will be two detour routes, M-121 (Chicago Drive) and 64th Avenue.

For more information on this project and the Bridge Bundling Program, visit the MDOT website.