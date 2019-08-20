Bricks crumbling, Park Theatre ordered to fix wall

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Holland has put a storied piece of history on notice.

Officials say the Park Theatre on River Avenue at 10th Street must repair a hazardous wall in a matter of weeks or the city may take action.

Jon Cusack, a Park Theatre Foundation board member, showed News 8 on Tuesday how much of the wall on the side of the building is collapsing, with the bricks behind an aluminum sheet already deteriorating.

“The building is not going to cave in,” Cusack said. “I believe what the city is concerned about from a risk standpoint is the bricks themselves falling and hurting somebody on the outside.”

Cusack said the city is giving the theatre three weeks to come up with a plan to patch things up so it won’t be forced to shut down.

City Manager Keith Van Beek said the city will take some type of enforcement action if the theatre doesn’t meet the deadline. When asked what kind of enforcement, Van Beek said he doesn’t have that answer yet.

In the meantime, workers are putting their heads together to solve the problem.

“We’ve gotten quotes,” Cusack said. “So far between $40,000 and $50,000, and that’s basically to fix the whole wall.”

Bob Schulze, Park Theatre Foundation’s board president, said they’re relying on donations to stay afloat.

“We’ve raised almost $10,000,” he said.

Schulze said that just Tuesday, a longtime theatre supporter donated $1,000 to help.

“This was somebody that remembers coming here in the early ’60s to see Disney movies and still comes here to see our legend series when we bring in tribute bands,” Schulze said.

While some consider the wall dangerous and even an eyesore, performers said the building is part of a history that welcomes artists who want to put Holland on the map.

“It’s an important part of the community,” Cusack said.

Anyone who wants to donate may do so by making out a check to Park Theatre and dropping it off at the building. Supporters can also find instructions on how to donate online.