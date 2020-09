ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed when a small, two-seat aircraft crashed near Zeeland Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says.

The plane crashed shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Ottawa Executive Airport, which is south of I-196 near 64th Avenue, east of Zeeland.

The sheriff’s office says the plane crashed northeast of the runway after taking off. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

