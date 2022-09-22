GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen driving safety program is making its way to West Michigan this weekend.

The Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe program, or BRAKES, will be hosting a driving school in Grand Haven on Saturday and Sunday.

The program, which uses vehicles provided by Kia Motors, provides teenagers with driving lessons from both law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers. Some of the main focuses include how to avoid crashes related to distracted driving.

Doug Herbert, the founder of BRAKES, has a long history with driving.

“I’m a four-time drag racing champion. I’ve raced these 300 mph race cars for 20 years and had a lot of fun doing that,” he said.

Herbert started the program after he faced tragedy in his own life.

“In 2008, my two teenage boys were killed in a car crash. So, my goal with this whole program is to make sure another parent doesn’t get that phone call that I got — that their kids were involved in a crash and they’re not going to be coming home,” he said. “That’s something that we want to avoid for anybody that we possibly can. And we want these teenagers to come home safe and continue on with their lives. That’s really what the goal for BRAKES is.

This weekend’s sessions are happening at Shape Corp. on 172nd Avenue in Grand Haven on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.