NEW YORK (WOOD) — The Swanson family is looking forward to a full-circle moment tomorrow at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. They drove into New York City from West Michigan to cheer on Jillianne Swanson, a junior in the Jenison High School marching band.

Six years ago, they weren’t sure Jillianne Swanson would ever march, or experience other rites of passage. A grand mal seizure stopped them in their tracks six years ago, after which doctors found a tumor in Jillianne Swanson’s brain.

“It was a pretty wild ride. She had the seizures, then we discovered the mass,” Joyanne Swanson, Jillianne’s mom, explained.

Two of Jillianne Swanson’s sisters, Meagan and Marissa, were in the marching band at that time. The same day they were competing at nationals in Indianapolis, Jillianne had a major surgery. Doctors had to go deep into her brain to take out three small pieces of the tumor for a biopsy, and for research.

They discovered she has a central neurocytoma, a rare tumor that is non-cancerous, but keeps growing and growing until it puts so much pressure on the brain that it causes deafness, debilitating seizures or death.

“When I was diagnosed, I realized there’s a possibility that I can die from it. There’s a possibility that I could go through with a biopsy and come out completely different. That was really hard to think about,” Jillianne Swanson said.

Meagan and Marissa Swanson wanted to do something to support their sister, so they asked the band director if they could pass out blue ribbons for everyone in the band to wear. Their classmates were excited to show their support for Jillianne Swanson.

“It was really amazing, because it just meant that I had over 100 people performing for me, over 100 people thinking about me,” Jillianne Swanson said.

She came out of the surgery and did very well, although she still had migraines and other symptoms for several years. She was 11 years old when she was diagnosed and is 17 now. Although she still has the tumor, it’s doing something doctors can’t understand; it’s shrinking.

“It’s getting smaller and smaller, which is the opposite of what this type of tumor is known to do. She hasn’t been any kind of chemo or anything like that. Just prayer. And it’s been shrinking,” her dad, Jason Swanson, said.

Thursday morning, Jillianne Swanson’s sisters, who supported her with blue ribbons when they were in marching band, will now support her by cheering as loudly as they can as she marches down Central Park West toward Herald Square.