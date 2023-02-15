GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a boy was injured after he was hit by a car while walking to school in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a report of a boy being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Grant Avenue and S. 7th Street Wednesday morning. The intersection is located north of Lakeshore Middle School.

Investigators said the 13-year-old Lakeshore Middle School student ran in front of and was struck by a car heading eastbound on Grant Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to GHDPS.

The driver, a 48-year-old Grand Haven man, was not issued a citation, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.