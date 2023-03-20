JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in a Monday crash in Jamestown Township.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 24th Avenue and Greenly Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a westbound 2015 Chrysler Town and County, driven by a 36-year-old Hudsonville woman, failed to yield at the intersection for a southbound 2009 Chevy Traverse, driven by a 22-year-old Hudsonville woman, and was hit.

A passenger in the Chrysler, a 5-year-old boy, was thrown from the minivan. The sheriff’s office said he was pulled out from under the SUV by deputies. He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The 36-year-old woman and her other passenger, a 3-year-old girl, were not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said both children were in child restraint seats with seatbelts fastened at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.