Boy, 1, injured in crash on I-196; mother arrested

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 1-year-old boy was injured and his mother was arrested after a crash on I-196 in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 11 p.m. Thursday deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-196 near the 63 mile marker in Hudsonville.

Investigators said a 19-year-old Holland Township woman was driving on I-196 when her car rolled over then came to stop facing east in the westbound lanes, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies said her 1-year-old son was not properly restrained in the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with injuries that authorities said are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was taken into custody for charges related to the crash, which remains under investigation.