Boil water advisory issued for all Coopersville residents

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in Coopersville should boil water before using it and should limit water usage.

The city of Coopersville issued a boil water advisory Wednesday, citing an anticipated loss of water pressure in the distribution system, caused by a leak. The loss of water pressure could cause bacterial contamination.

The water line under 60th Avenue in Polkton Township, which has the leak, will be shut down from 5:30 p.m. to around 1 a.m., according to the deputy city manager.

It is expected the city’s water towers will not be able to keep enough water pressure throughout the system.

Residents should bring water to a boil, and boil it for one minute and let it cool before using it for things like drinking, cooking and brushing teeth. Residents could also use bottled water.

The city is working to get the leak fixed and will collect samples to test for bacteria. The warning will stay in place until it is determined the water meets state standards.

It is expected the problem will be resolved within three days, and residents will be informed when the advisory is lifted.

A map of the boil water notice (courtesy city of Coopersville)

For more information on the boil water advisory, contact Deputy City Manager Alek Mizikar at 616.997.9731 or amizikar@cityofcoopersville.com.

For more information on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes, contact the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800.426.4791.