Body pulled from Grand River is man missing for 4 months

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body pulled from the Grand River near Coopersville over the weekend is that of a Grand Haven-area man who went missing in November, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday there is no suspicion of foul play in the death of Thomas Kasack, 36, of Grand Haven Township.

The body was spotted in the river near Leonard Street and 68th Avenue in Polkton Township, between Allendale and Coopersville, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. Divers soon removed the body from the water. A Monday autopsy confirmed the identity.

Kasack had has been seen alive Nov. 12, walking down Lake Michigan Drive near 48th Street in Allendale Township. He was reported missing the next day. Authorities had gone looking for him, including calling in a Michigan State Police helicopter, since then but didn’t find him.

Authorities continue to investigate the death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.