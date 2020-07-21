Body of teen drowning victim recovered in Grand Haven

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews searching Grand Haven State Park for a missing 14-year-old. (July 19, 2020)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the body of a teen who drowned in the lake at Grand Haven State Park has been recovered.

Police say 14-year-old Jovanny Arroyo of Grand Rapids was found by divers around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday near the Grand Haven South Pier.

Crews started looking for Arroyo at the beach around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen in the water at the swim buoys at the state park.

Authorities say water conditions over the weekend made it difficult for crews to search for the boy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 