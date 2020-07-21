Body of teen drowning victim recovered in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the body of a teen who drowned in the lake at Grand Haven State Park has been recovered.

Police say 14-year-old Jovanny Arroyo of Grand Rapids was found by divers around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday near the Grand Haven South Pier.

Crews started looking for Arroyo at the beach around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen in the water at the swim buoys at the state park.

Authorities say water conditions over the weekend made it difficult for crews to search for the boy.