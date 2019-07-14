Body of missing Grand Haven man found

A photo of Dylan Tarr taken on July 12, 2019. (Courtesy of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of missing Grand Haven man was found in the Grand River in Grand Haven Sunday.

Dylan Tarr’s body was discovered in the river east of the US-31 drawbridge around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.

Police say Tarr, 25, had last been seen walking in the 500 block of Washington Avenue near Fifth Street at 1 a.m. Friday. Grand Haven DPS launched a ground and air search for him Saturday afternoon.

The body was spotted by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office marine unit, which was helping in the search.

Authorities are still investigating Tarr’s death. An autopsy has been scheduled.