Body of 1967 homicide victim exhumed

A facial reconstruction of the unidentified remains of a young woman whose body was found in Blendon Township on Oct. 20, 1976. (Courtesy the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews on Wednesday exhumed the remains of a young woman found beaten and strangled to death more than 50 years ago.

Hunters found the woman’s body on Oct. 20, 1967, in the area of 52nd Avenue and Fillmore Street south of Allendale. Because she was never identified, she was buried in an unmarked grave in the Blendon Township Cemetery.

Ottawa County Cold Case Team detectives dubbed her Jenny while they work to learn her real name.

Anthropologists from Michigan State University are examining the remains and extracting DNA. The cold case team hopes that DNA will allow the woman to be identified through genealogy testing — using public ancestry databases to find anyone related to her.

Detectives also hope to find out more about her death that can push their investigation forward. They warn it could take months before they have any more information.

Once the examination of the remains is complete, they won’t be reburied right away. Detectives hope that if they can ID the woman, they can get her back to her family for a proper burial.

Jenny is described as a Black woman between the ages of 16 and 22, standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing less than 100 pounds. She died of blunt force trauma to the head and manual strangulation. There is little evidence in the case, with only a report of an AMC Rambler seen driving away from the scene.

Anyone with information about who she may be or what happened to her is asked to call Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.