Body known only as ‘Matilda’ identified as missing MN woman

Undated courtesy photos of Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian. (Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-seven years after her body was found in a ditch in Ottawa County, the woman who was known to detectives only as Matilda has been identified.

Thanks to genealogical testing, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was identified as Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian. She was 29 years old in 1993 when she went missing from Minnesota.

After a kinship analysis that compared DNA samples taken from Kephart’s family to DNA from Matilda, the FBI Crime Laboratory confirmed a match.

In November 1994, rabbit hunters discovered the remains in a ditch near 32nd Avenue and Arthur Street in Wright Township. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information or who knew Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian, is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.