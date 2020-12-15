Body found on GVSU campus was first-year student

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University has identified the student whose body was found on the Allendale campus over the weekend.

She was Taylor DeRosa, a first-year student, GVSU President Philomena Mantella said in Tuesday letter to the campus community.

“Our thoughts and prayers surround the DeRosa family during this tragic time,” Mantella wrote. “Tragedies have a way of focusing our attention to what matters most – the people around us. Keep the student’s family in your thoughts and offer your help and support to those who need it.”

A runner came upon DeRosa’s body Saturday morning near the intramural athletic fields south of West Campus Drive.

Related Content Vigil planned after body of GVSU student found on Allendale campus

Mantella said Tuesday that the investigation into her death continues but that campus police do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

“(Police are) urging all of us to be patient while GVPD and other law enforcement agencies continue their investigation,” Mantella continued. “We have a moral obligation not to spread misinformation that fuels unhelpful suppositions and may hamper the investigation.”

A candlelight vigil has been planned for Wednesday evening at the campus clock tower. Attendees are asked to bring their own candles and are reminded to wear masks and social distance.

Counseling is also available for GVSU students and staff members at GVSU Counseling Center at 616.331.3266 or through the Dean of Students Office at 616.331.3585 or dos@gvsu.edu.