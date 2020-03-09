Body found near Coopersville ID’d as missing man

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have confirmed that a body found in the Grand River Saturday is that of a Coopersville 18-year-old missing since New Year’s Day.

A Monday autopsy determined Hunter Klompstra drowned, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office aid.

There is no suspicion of foul play, but the sheriff’s office said it is still investigating.

BREAKING: This cross now sits at the spot where loved ones found Hunter Klompstra's body. He went missing New Year's Day. Family, friends have spent more than two months praying he'd be found safe, but investigators now confirm search efforts Saturday led to his body. pic.twitter.com/trHKv7g5bN — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) March 9, 2020

His body was discovered during a search organized by his loved ones. They had been looking only about half an hour when it was found in the area of Leonard Street and 60th Avenue south of Coopersville. That’s near where Klompstra went missing.

Authorities said two searchers on land and one in a boat found the body, at which point the sheriff’s office Dive Team was called into remove it from about six feet of water.

Klompstra was last seen leaving a New Year’s party around 2 a.m. Jan. 1. Family has been looking for him since then.

He would have been 19 last week, a cousin told News 8 before the body was found.