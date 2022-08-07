ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A body was found in the Southern Grand Marina late Saturday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before midnight, deputies were sent to the Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Dr., after receiving a report that a body was in the water.

First responders found a 59-year-old man dead in the water, the sheriff’s office said. The cause of death “was not apparent.”

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.