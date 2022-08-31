COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A body believed to be that of a missing Coopersville man was found in a storm sewer Wednesday, authorities say.

Erik Johnson, 28, went missing two and a half weeks ago. While authorities said they were waiting on a positive identification, they believe the body is his.

It was discovered around 10:30 a.m. by workers at a construction site in the area of Center and Sunset streets in Coopersville, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. It was in a drain pipe for the storm sewer.

The Coopersville Department of Public Works and the Ottawa County Technical Rescue Team were called in to pull the body from the pipe.

Johnson walked way from his home around 5 p.m. Aug. 13 and had last been seen around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 14 on Danforth Street near Eastmanville Street, less than a mile from where the body was found. Earlier this month, authorities said he may have been disoriented and looking for shelter from poor weather.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Johnson’s death. Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.