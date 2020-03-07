Body found during search of missing teen; ID unconfirmed

People search for Hunter Klompstra, which led to the discovery of an unidentified body on March 7, 2020.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a body was found in the Grand River during a search for missing 18-year-old Hunter Klompstra of Coopersville.

Deputies have not confirmed the body’s identity but noted it was discovered during a private search party organized by Klompstra’s friends and family.

The body was seen just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Leonard Street, near 60th Avenue in Coopersville. That’s near the area Klompstra went missing in early January.

Klompstra was attending a New Year’s Eve party at a home in the 6100 block of Leonard Street. He left on foot around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He was reported missing later that evening.

More information will be released once an autopsy is completed, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.