ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was found dead at the Southern Grand Marina on Saturday drowned, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified him on Monday as Dana Eric Rose, a 59-year-old from Marne.

His body was found just before midnight when deputies were sent to the marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive in Robinson Township, just before midnight after they received a report of a body in the water in the Grand River. An autopsy determined his cause of death as asphyxia by drowning, the sheriff’s office said. It said his death was accidental.

His death remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected, deputies say.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or online at mosotips.com.