Body found at Holland State Park Thursday

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found at Holland State Park Thursday.

The body was found shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday in the rocks along the north pier.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it took authorities several hours to get the body out because the body was pinned beneath the surface by several large boulders.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional, but said it was taken to Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

