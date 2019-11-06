Bob Monetza elected as mayor in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — City council member Bob Monetza won the mayoral race in Grand Haven Tuesday.
Monetza won 53% of the votes over his opponent Josh Brugger. Monetza earned 1408 votes and Brugger earned 1251 votes.
During the primary in August, both candidates beat current mayor Geri McCaleb.
Also in Grand Haven, four candidates are running for city council and two candidates are running for Grand Haven Trustee Light and Power. Those results are not in yet.