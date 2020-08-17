Boaters rescue 2 men from lake in Holland

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he and another man nearly drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday evening, Ottawa County deputies say.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Holland State Park around 6:20 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies two men were swimming and were swept by a rip current into deeper water.

Boaters on jet skis took the men to the north pier where bystanders pulled them onto the pier.

One of the victims, a 32-year-old man of Kentwood, was not breathing and did not have a pulse, deputies say. The man regained a pulse when authorities arrived on scene, but he was still having a hard time breathing.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Deputies say he was verbally responding before he left the scene.

A second victim, a 34-year-old man of Kentwood, was also rescued by boaters. He was not seriously hurt and declined transportation to the hospital.

Authorities say red flags and notices of lake conditions were posted.