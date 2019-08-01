Blueberries are back: How Michigan’s crop stacks up

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a few days late, but West Michigan’s blueberry season is finally here.

Growers say spring rains that nearly drowned other crops delayed the blueberry season for about a week.

Picking season is already peaking south of Holland and should start peaking soon north of the city, Michigan Blueberry Growers Association President Larry Ensfield said.

They say this year’s crop should be near average — around 90 million pounds.

“We have not had as much impact as other crops have,” Ensfeld said. “We’re looking forward to a good season.”

Until a few years ago, Michigan was the nation’s leading blueberry producer, most of which were grown in Southwest Michigan.

But the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association expects this year’s crop to drop the state to third or even fourth in the country, behind Washington, Oregon and Georgia. That’s because those states have upped production, not because Michigan’s has fallen, he said.