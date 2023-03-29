ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Blood drives at Grand Valley State University this week will honor a student athlete who died following a crash last year.

The blood drives at the Kirkhof Center on the Allendale campus are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. You can schedule an appointment online.

The blood drives are in honor of Jaden Blake, a sophomore who was a pole vaulter for GVSU. He died following a car crash in November of last year.

His family then created the Jaden Sebastian Blake Foundation, encouraging people who are Black to give blood and sign up for organ donation and to participate in nontraditional sports. Family said Blake was a supporter of blood drives, encouraging people to give to save lives.