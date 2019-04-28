Ottawa County

Blessing of the Bikes backs local charities

By:

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 04:38 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 04:38 PM EDT

Blessing of the Bikes backs local charities

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode into the Holland area Sunday for the 18th annual Lakeshore Blessing of the Bikes.

Since its creation, the event has raised some $184,000 for local charities. This year, it benefited Kids' Food Basket of Holland and Holland-based Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older foster children.

"For me, I think the key is we’re raising money for charity," event chair John Gutierrez said. "That’s what we started this for in the beginning, was to help raise funds for local charities."

There was some melting snow at Ottawa County Fairgrounds during the event Sunday, but it didn't deter bikers.

"On a day like today, when there’s snow on the ground, people are thinking, 'Hey, these guys aren’t going to come out'," Scott McKillican said. "But you're going to get guys that are riding that are going to be out here."

McKillican is with the Christian Motorcycle Association and was involved in blessing the bikes.

"If you love the Lord and you like to ride bikes and want to do things for the community, come out and see us at CMA, we’d love to have you," he said.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

WOTV4Women