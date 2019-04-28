Blessing of the Bikes backs local charities Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Lakeshore Blessing of the Bikes event in Holland. (April 28, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Lakeshore Blessing of the Bikes event in Holland. (April 28, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Lakeshore Blessing of the Bikes event in Holland. (April 28, 2019) [ + - ]

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode into the Holland area Sunday for the 18th annual Lakeshore Blessing of the Bikes.

Since its creation, the event has raised some $184,000 for local charities. This year, it benefited Kids' Food Basket of Holland and Holland-based Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older foster children.

"For me, I think the key is we’re raising money for charity," event chair John Gutierrez said. "That’s what we started this for in the beginning, was to help raise funds for local charities."

There was some melting snow at Ottawa County Fairgrounds during the event Sunday, but it didn't deter bikers.

"On a day like today, when there’s snow on the ground, people are thinking, 'Hey, these guys aren’t going to come out'," Scott McKillican said. "But you're going to get guys that are riding that are going to be out here."

McKillican is with the Christian Motorcycle Association and was involved in blessing the bikes.

"If you love the Lord and you like to ride bikes and want to do things for the community, come out and see us at CMA, we’d love to have you," he said.