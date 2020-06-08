Black Lives Matter protest draws thousands in Holland

A June 7, 2020 courtesy photo shows people gathered in Holland for a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Selena Marie Van Klompenberg/ReportIt)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people marched through Holland Sunday to protest police actions that led to the death of George Floyd and other African-American citizens.

The Holland Sentinel reports about 3,000 Black Lives Matter supporters took part in the peaceful march from Harbor Church to the Unity Bridge.

A June 7, 2020 courtesy photo shows people gathered in Holland for a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Selena Marie Van Klompenberg/ReportIt)

A June 7, 2020 courtesy photo shows people gathered in Holland for a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Selena Marie Van Klompenberg/ReportIt)

A June 7, 2020 courtesy photo shows people gathered in Holland for a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Selena Marie Van Klompenberg/ReportIt)

A June 7, 2020 courtesy photo shows people gathered in Holland for a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Cheryl Merrifield/ReportIt)

A June 7, 2020 courtesy photo shows people gathered in Holland for a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Selena Marie Van Klompenberg/ReportIt)

A June 7, 2020 courtesy photo shows people gathered in Holland for a peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Cheryl Merrifield/ReportIt)

“The reason I planned this protest is because I’ve seen enough,” march organizer Lily Harmon told the Holland Sentinel. “Enough innocent people’s lives taken by the hands that are supposed to be protecting us because of prejudice and fear.”

The protest came a day after a similar demonstrations in South Haven and downtown Grand Rapids which drew diverse crowds and ended peacefully.