Bishop calls Ottawa Co. church vandalism ‘painful’

Someone vandalized the art that was put up in front of George Township Methodist Church. The art was intended to welcome people from the LGBTQ community. This image has been blurred to hide profanity and a profane image. (Aug. 14, 2020)

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The leader of Michigan’s United Methodist Church says it’s “painful” there was an act of vandalism at a Georgetown Township church.

The Georgetown United Methodist Church was displaying color-fully painted doors outside, symbolizing its openness to minorities and those in the LGBT-plus community.

These doors outside Georgetown Township Methodist Church were painted to welcome people from the LGBT community. (Courtesy)

But sometime Thursday night or Friday morning, a suspect or suspects tagged the doors with graffiti. Those responsible wrote things supporting President Donald Trump along with racist words and homophobic slurs.

Bishop David Bard of the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church says he is disappointed the church was vandalized.

“Oftentimes, that kind of an act comes out of an act of hurt and people feel diminished in some ways,” he said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office confirms it did take a report on the vandalism. Investigators are working on leads, but no suspects have been arrested so far.

Several families expressed on social media that they had helped with the doors, and they’re very disappointed that it was vandalized.

Bard hopes the doors can be cleaned off, but they may have to be repainted.