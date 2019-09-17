Bill would name stretch of US-31 after slain officer

An undated courtesy photo of Grand Haven Public Safety Officer Scott Flahive, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13, 1994.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of US-31 in Ottawa County may soon turn into a tribute for a Grand Haven officer killed in the line of duty.

Republican Sen. Roger Victory of Hudsonville has pitched a plan to name US-31 between Robbins Road to the Grand Haven Bascule Bridge the Officer Scott Flahive Memorial Highway. That stretch of highway is currently known as Beacon Boulevard.

Dec. 13 marks 25 years since Flahive was killed while trying to capture an inmate who had escaped the Ottawa County Jail. He was shot and killed through the door of a car where the escaped man was lying in wait with a rifle.

Flahive was 28 years old when he died, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Victory introduced Senate Bill 527 Thursday. The measure has since been passed on to the Senate Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for consideration.