Big waves attract many to the lakeshore

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong winds caused big waves at Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon and evening.

Waves could be seen crashing over Grand Haven’s south pier, which caused flooding.

“I come out to the lakeshore to take photographs quite a bit. Pretty much here, Muskegon, anywhere along the lakeshore,” said Michael Breen, who was taking photos of the sunset.

Several families showed up to the beach to get a view of the lake.

“We thought we’d come out here to see what God’s creation has been doing,” said Josie Vandersloot as she stood on the shoreline.

The wind was pretty intense too! pic.twitter.com/DuaCChP4L8 — Whitney Burney (@WhitneyOnAir) November 2, 2020

The flood waters were pushing onto the sand and covering the sidewalk. There was also water and wet sand that made it to the park’s parking lot.

While the conditions Sunday could mean further issues for lakeshore communities already facing erosion and floods, wave watchers say they were appreciating the view.

“The waves have been pretty high today. Wind is pretty strong, kicks up the sand. It’s like the sand blasting you. It’s pretty rough,” said Breen as he described the lake conditions. “I’ve seen it a little bit but not quite as bad as it’s been this weekend, so we’ve got some pretty strong winds and the waves are up with the water levels being high and everything.”

In South Haven, News 8’s sky camera picked up a similar portrait as big waves enclosed on the sand and crashed over the pier. The wave watchers say it’s a view they’ll continue making the trip to see.

“Every day is something different.. you could come down to the lake every day for photographs and you get different views every time,” said Breen.