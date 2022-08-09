MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series racers Erik Jones and William Byron are headlining the event. Both finished in the top 15 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, although they’ve both seen success at Berlin.

In June, Byron won the Money in the Bank race, while Jones is a two-time winner at the track.

“Raced here a lot growing up,” Jones, who grew up in Michigan, said. “Been fortunate to win a couple, which has been fun, so I want to keep adding to that”

“We’re doing a lot of travel, so it’s been 30 plus weekends on the road this year, it gets tough,” Byron said. “But honestly this is what I love to do, I really enjoy just racing and perfecting my craft.”

Jones and Byron are the two front runners to take the checkers on Wednesday, but the local favorite is Carson Hocevar. The Portage native is still looking for his first win at Berlin this season, after coming off a serious ankle injury he sustained in a crash during a NASCAR truck series race back in June. The 19-year-old couldn’t compete earlier this summer at Money in the Bank, and said that motivated him more ahead of Wednesday.

“I’m excited to finally be back and enjoy this race,” Hocevar said. “I had to miss the first one obviously with an ankle injury, it’s made this race even bigger for me, this isn’t my second chance at this race like everybody else, this is one and done for me, so we got to make the most of it, and I think of all people to maybe do it I think we have a really good shot.”