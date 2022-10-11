GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 86-year-old bicyclist sustained minor injuries after running into a car in the Jenison area Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old Hudsonville woman was making a turn from Port Sheldon to 28th when the bicyclist entered the crosswalk and hit her car.

The bicyclist, an 86-year-old Jenison man, was taken to the hospital but deputies said his injuries were minor. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver had a green light and the bicyclist had a white crossing signal at the time of the crash, deputies said.