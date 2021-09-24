Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run near Coopersville

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a vehicle that struck and injured a bicyclist east of Coopersville Friday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Arthur Street between 40th and 32nd Avenues in Wright Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 67-year-old man from the Lamont area was riding his bike east along Arthur when he was hit. A passerby found him in the ditch.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was stable later Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the bicyclist was wearing a helmet and reflective clothing and his bicycle had proper lighting.

Deputies are now looking for the driver who hit him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.