HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after he was struck by a car in Holland Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Lowe’s parking lot on reports of a man being hit by a car near the parking lot just after 2:30 p.m.

OCSO said after a preliminary investigation, it is believed that the driver of the car was driving through the parking lot toward Felch Street and had a green light to exit. That is when the bicyclist drove through the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The bicyclist, a 26-year-old man, was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.