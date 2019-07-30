Bicyclist injured after hitting bus in Ottawa Co.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was injured after hitting a Macatawa Area Express bus in Ottawa County.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Clover Street and E. 8th Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found the bicyclist was heading eastbound on the bike path when he tried to cross 8th Street at the intersection, hitting the front corner of the bus.

The bus driver told deputies he pulled up to the intersection and stopped when he was struck by the bicyclist, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in stable condition for a head injury. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.