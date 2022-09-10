HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hudsonville man is in the hospital after his bicycle was hit Saturday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Corporate Grove Drive after receiving reports that a man on a bike was hit by a vehicle.

Responding deputies learned that a 61-year-old Hudsonville man was riding a bicycle eastbound across 32nd Avenue and was hit by a southbound vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the man was not riding his bike in the crosswalk and the light was green for southbound traffic.

The Hudsonville man was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle, a 70-year-old Dorr woman, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.