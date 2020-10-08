Bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run in Ottawa Co.

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 62-year-old bicyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Lakeshore Avenue, just north of Stanton Street in Port Sheldon Township.

Investigators say a Holland woman was riding her bike right off the solid white fog line on the paved portion of the road on southbound Lakeshore Avenue.

A witness told deputies a burgundy sedan driving southbound drifted over the white fog line and struck the cyclist with the vehicle’s passenger side.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the cyclist was thrown from the bike and the car drove off without stopping.

Deputies say the cyclist was taken to the hospital, but she is expected to be OK.

Authorities say the car is described as a newer burgundy sedan with damage to the vehicle’s passenger area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.