ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash near Zeeland Wednesday, deputies say.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of 88th Avenue and Gordon Street in Zeeland Township.

A SUV westbound on Gordon Street had stopped at the stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the driver started to turn and crashed with the bicyclist who was crossing Gordon Street.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Zeeland, told deputies she did not see the bicyclist, a 21-year-old man from Zeeland.

He was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The woman was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.