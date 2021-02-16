Bicyclist hit, killed by cars in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man riding a bicycle has died after being hit by two cars in Holland Township Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Waverly Road north of East 8th Street.

Ottawa County deputies say a 42-year-old man was riding a bike in the southbound right traffic lane on Waverly when he was hit from behind by a car. The victim was then hit by a second car that was also going southbound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld as family members are notified.

The drivers of both cars were not injured.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.