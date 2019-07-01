Bethany Christian Services seeks Holland foster homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At a time when migrant detention centers are under fire for dirty and unhealthy conditions, Grand Rapids-based Bethany Christian Services is expanding its support services.

Bethany Christian Services provides temporary homes for refugees fleeing to the U.S. The organization says its transitional foster care is a safer and healthier alternative to detention centers.

Right now, Bethany Christian Services has volunteer foster homes in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Paw Paw. The group is looking to add volunteer foster homes in Holland and East Lansing.

Bethany Christian Services says they’re caring for about 70 immigrant children right now, but they have a government contract for 114 kids.

“We can’t do the work that we do without foster parents being involved, without partnerships from the community. And so this is an opportunity to help a number of kids who are seeking safety and refuge here in the United States and be a part of reunifying these kids with their family here in the U.S.,” said Hannah Mills, the transitional foster care program manager for Bethany Christian Services.

Bethany Christian Services tells 24 Hour News 8 it has five children in its Holland and East Lansing transitional systems and have already reunified eight kids in those locations. The group says more volunteer foster homes would mean they could help more children.