Beach cleanup at Grand Haven State Park Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An empty pack of cigarettes found at a beach in Grand Haven.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Efforts are underway to ensure one of Michigan's most-visited beaches is ready for visitors.

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council will host a cleanup at Grand Haven State Park Saturday.

Briana Meeker and Brittany Goode organized the event. They're focused on single-use plastics littered along the lakeshore.

"As volunteers head out they are going to have a tally sheet. They will mark down everything they collect," Meeker explained to 24 Hour News 8. "We will use that information. We will compile it, send out a report and we are going to use it to convince other businesses in the city to invest in better recycling infrastructure and hopefully some composting as well."

Aldea Coffee, where Goode works, is an example of businesses in the area working to cut down on plastic waste.

The shop no longer uses straws and transitioned from stirrers to spoons that customers can use before they leave.

"We are just hoping to get people engaged with cleaning up the beach and caring about it and how that will look in translating back to their homes," Goode said.

Saturday's cleanup is at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the state park. Volunteers can stay the entire time or come and go throughout the event.

More information can be found on WMEAC's website.