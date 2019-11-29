BBB educates teens on avoiding internet scams

JENISON, Mich. (WOOD) — The internet is another way that criminals can get a hold of your information and money, so the Better Business Bureau is educating young people on how not to fall victim to internet scams.

It’s no secret that teenagers spend a lot of their time on the internet. That’s why Troy Baker of the Better Business Bureau is hosting the Scambusters game in high schools around our area.

“We do it as a game, so there’s some interaction involved. It’s not just sitting there listening to somebody talk to you. You really are interacting and learning,” Baker described.

Students are broken into teams and are presented with an internet scenario, then are asked to determine if it’s real or fake. It could be an email asking them to click on a link or an online post promoting a sale or giveaway on Instagram.

“It’s important that we get to them, know and educate them before they really fall victim,” Baker said. “That active learning helps students maintain a critical eye long after they’ve left the classroom.”

During Scambusters, Baker describes what to keep an eye out for. One tip he shared was to check that the area code of the phone number provided matches the city the company claim to be located in. If it doesn’t match the city, that is an indicator that the advertisement could be a scam.

“I thought it could happen to anyone,” Jonathan Seaman, a junior at Jenison High School said. “I’ve always been fairly cautious. I don’t take a lot of risk, so I’m going to pay attention a lot more though I think.

Baker wants students to gain a healthy skepticism of the things they see.

“The hope is to not only identify the scams, but also report it to the BBB, so the organization can get involved and possibly shut them down,” Baker said.

To learn more about the Scambusters program, you can visit the BBB website.