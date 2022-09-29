A rendering provided by Bay Logistics shows what the company’s new cold distribution center in Coopersville may look like.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-five acres of former Ottawa County farmland will soon be home to a new industrial facility, bringing up to 100 new jobs to Coopersville.

Bay Logistics will break ground on the new facility at 275 N. 68th Street north of Randall Street at 9 a.m. Friday. When finished, the building will function as a “cold distribution center” that will protect perishable raw materials and finished goods for Bay Logistics’ clients.

(A rendering provided by Bay Logistics shows what the company’s new cold distribution center in Coopersville may look like.)

Bay Logistics provides comprehensive supply chain services from moving product to managing inventory, warehousing, online orders and other logistics. The family-owned business says its clients come from a variety of industries including food and grocery, office furniture, automotive, aerospace and materials manufacturing.

(A rendering provided by Bay Logistics shows what the company’s new cold distribution center in Coopersville may look like.)

Byron Center-based Bay Logistics declined disclosing how much it’s investing in the new cold distribution facility but called it an expansion for customers that will create an estimated 80 to 100 local jobs.

Pioneer Construction is overseeing the project. Bay Logistics expects the distribution center to be complete and fully operational by July 1, 2023.