ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of 27 students at Grand Valley State University have been hard at work all semester preparing for a unique event Wednesday night.

The 5th Annual ‘Rally with the Rapids’ competition provides Special Olympics athletes with an opportunity to take part in a student-led basketball tournament.

“It’s been a whole class effort,” said GVSU junior Nick Cortese. “We’re just trying to provide everything to give these athletes the best experience possible.”

There are two teams competing, representing GVSU and Ferris State University in Big Rapids. That’s where the name ‘Rally with the Rapids’ comes from.

The tournament aims to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics, but most importantly, give athletes an experience they might not otherwise have: playing in a real tournament in front of friends, family and fans.

The competition is free and open to alums, students, faculty, staff and anyone in the community who wants to support Special Olympics Michigan. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Fieldhouse Arena on GVSU’s main campus in Allendale Township. There will be in-game promotions to help students reach their fundraising goal of $5,000.

Cortese said that even if you don’t know an athlete personally, it’s an incredible event to participate in.

“Everyone is about making friends there whether you know the athletes or not. Everyone gets their first experience with Special Olympics and it’s always a super exciting event and everything. Doesn’t really matter who is there, it’s always just a great time for everyone.”

If you can not attend, you can also support the students’ efforts through their GoFundMe campaign.