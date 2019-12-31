Basement collapse renders Coopersville-area home unlivable

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family of seven is without a home after heavy rain caused their basement wall to collapse Monday morning.

The family was at the home on 88th Avenue near Arthur Street, west of Coopersville, when the wall came down.

“I heard what sounded like a big wind gust and all of a sudden the house shook really bad,” homeowner Tammi Bingley recounted what happened.

They family got out safely. Bingley said that as they were passing the basement stairs, she looked down to see water pouring into the home and brick and debris everywhere.

Responding fire officials deemed the house unsafe for living.

“I’ve lost my home,” a tearful Bingley told News 8 Tuesday. “I don’t wish this kind of thing on anybody. I don’t wish anyone to be without a home, especially in the winter. For us to be without right now, it’s really hard.”

Bingley said the collapse destroyed the furnace, water heater and several other household appliances.







In the almost 20 years she lived there, she had never had structural concerns about the home.

She has she reached out to her insurance company to see about repairs but her claim was denied. She’s now scrambling to find a place for her family of seven to live.

“I just took in a family who was homeless and now I’m trying to find a place for all of us to go and I’m running out of resources,” she said.

Family and friends spent Tuesday morning helping the Bingleys move all salvageable materials out of the home. Bingley says while she doesn’t know what lies ahead, she’s grateful her community is behind her.

“My glimmer of hope has been all of the friends and family who have been able to help,” an emotional Bingley said, standing in her driveway. “All of these trucks of people packing up and moving stuff out for me, that’s just shows me that I have people behind me.”

The Bingleys are working to set up a crowdfunding account to accept donations. They ask in the meantime, community members who can help in anyway reach out to them via email at TammiBingley@yahoo.com.