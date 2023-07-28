Surveillance images shows the man who broke into Itty Bitty Bar near Holland on July 26, 2023. (Courtesy Itty Bitty Bar)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular Holland-area bar is taking a break-in in stride, but still offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of the person responsible.

Even though the general manager estimated a $2,000 loss in in equipment and alcohol in the early Wednesday break-in, the Itty Bitty Bar made light of the theft in a Thursday Facebook post. It joked about a “Mission Impossible style burglary.”

“Our suspect strolled in on a two wheeler like a quiet kitten, pulled a ladder from our storage area and scaled to the roof. Recognizing he was no match for our laser guided, temperature sensing, weight adjusted alarm system he proceeded to just open the back door instead. With the intricacy of a heart surgeon he delicately opened the office door (crowbar),” the post read in part.

The bar said its alarm happened to be off to accommodate its cleaning company.

The post poked fun at the thief’s expensive tastes, saying he stole Patron and Cincoro tequila, Grey Goose vodka and an 18-year-old Glenlivet, plus the bar’s Sonos speakers.

“Being bushed from a long morning of shopping, our suspect made his way to the kitchen having worked up quite an appetite. Fumbling thru the cooler he knocked over a case a shrimp, passed on that and went straight for dessert,” the post said.

The man even took the time to put whipped cream on a piece of peanut butter pie.

“(A)hhhh NOW it’s dessert,” the post said.

When he was done, he took off.

The Facebook post included surveillance images of the thief, who was wearing an ASICS jacket and matching gym pants.

“About our suspect,” the post said. “He’s a movie buff, likes the finer things in life, single malts, vodka martinis. A music aficionado (Sonos speakers he borrowed) has a sweet tooth, allergic to shellfish.”

The owner filed a police report Friday.

People with information about the burglar were asked email the bar at ittybittybar1136@gmail.com.